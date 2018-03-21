DAVIS (CBS13) – Several people were injured in a weather-related crash involving seven vehicles on westbound Interstate 80 in Davis.

All lanes of the freeway are back open, but that wasn’t the case earlier Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near Highway 113. It started when a vehicle crashed — possibly hit the guardrail — and bounced back out into the roadway, then slowing or stopping in the middle lanes. Six other vehicles then hit that vehicle.

Those who were injured in the crash suffered minor to moderate injuries, police say.

Police investigators at the scene say they don’t know exactly what caused the crash but say slick road conditions were a factor.

CHP officers urge people to slow down and prepare for the wet roads.