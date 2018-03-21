7 p.m. UPDATE: The tornado warning has been allowed to expire.

The strength of the tornado is unknown, but even a weak tornado can still be dangerous, especially if it finds an outbuilding or a fence, sending debris flying through windows.

“Anything can become an airborne missile and can be dangerous, especially if you’re outside exposed to it,” said Eric Kurth with the National Weather Service.

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A tornado touched down in Yuba County as a storm rolled through the region on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a warning just past 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A tornado was spotted southeast of Marysville and east of Olivehurst and Linda.