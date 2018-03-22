SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Downtown Sacramento looks a lot different now than it did a few hours ago but there’s still a strong police presence after this tense day of protests.

The protests are over the shooting death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark.

Clark, who was a suspect in a string of vehicle break-ins, was shot 20 times by two Sacramento police officers. He was unarmed at the time.

Stevonte Clark led a chant outside the Golden One Center, shouting out his brother’s name as he walked through a crowd of demonstrators.

Kings owner and chairman @Vivek addresses the crowd following tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/yVODGnPovs — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 23, 2018

Hundreds came together to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man shot twenty times by officers. He was found holding only a cell phone.

Earlier, protesters marched onto Interstate 5 in Downtown Sacramento, forcing a big traffic backup. The crowd left on its own.

After closing the freeway, protesters came onto the Kings Plaza where one protester climbed up a wall to hang up a Black Lives Matter sign.

At one point, protesters trying to push through the Golden 1 Center employees’ entrance were physically confronted by security and Sacramento police. Officers deployed pepper balls and mounted police were also called to the scene.

It’s a police shooting that left an unarmed black man dead and fueled anger and frustration that led to the massive demonstration today.

Stevonte Clark talked to the protesters for about a half an hour and said how proud he was of them for protesting peacefully.