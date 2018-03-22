STOCKTON (CBS13) – Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva has been arrested on weapons-related charges.

A source tells CBS13 the FBI took Silva into custody Thursday on charges of possession of a gun and ammunition.

There is a restraining order against Silva in Amador County, which prevents him from having a firearm.

Silva pleaded no contest in the 2016 Amador County case allegedly involving a game of strip poker at his youth camp. Three charges against Silva in that case were dropped in exchange for no contest plea on a statute allowing someone under 21 to have a beer.