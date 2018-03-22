FAIRFIELD (CBS) – There was a security breach at Travis Air Force Base Wednesday night when a car loaded with propane tanks crashed through a gate and an explosion tore through the vehicle.

Military personnel ran up to the burning car that exploded in flame after breaching the security gates at the base.

In a video posted on an Air Force forum on Facebook, firefighters are seen attempting to put out the flames.

Law enforcement sources say the car carried propane tanks and the driver deliberately ignited the fire. He died inside the car which drove off the road into a ditch. There are no reports of shots fired during the incident. The driver has been identified by law enforcement but not been named. Since he ignited himself investigators are treating this as an act of terrorism.

The FBI has joined the Air Force in the investigation

Travis AFB is a main military air cargo and transport terminal on the west coast, supporting operations across the Pacific. It’s home to some 7,000 active U.S. Air Force military personnel.