3:51 p.m. UPDATE: The ramps on and off I-5 at J Street are blocked in Sacramento to prevent protesters from entering the freeway.

Traffic Advisory: Heavy congestion entering Sacramento. S/B I-5 backed up to I-80 and W/B US-50 backed up to Stockton Blvd. Use alternate routes if possible. — CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) March 23, 2018

Traffic Advisory: N/B and S/B off ramps from I-5 to J Street are temporarily closed due to the ongoing protest. — CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) March 23, 2018

3:45 p.m. UPDATE: Protesters once again assemble on the west steps of the capitol.

3:28 p.m. UPDATE: Protesters left the J Street onramp, went to Old Sacramento, and they now appear to be headed back to the capitol. Click here to watch live coverage. Viewer discretion is advised.

2:50 P.M. UPDATE: Protesters are trying once again to get back on northbound I-5 at J Street. They’re being met with police on horseback and police in riot gear.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Protesters are back out on the streets of Sacramento to protest the death of Stephon Clark by the hands of Sacramento police.

The group gathered just after noon at Tower Bridge and marched east to the west steps of the capitol where they peacefully demonstrated by chanting and holding signs.

They eventually left the capitol and walked to the area of Cesar Chavez Park, blocking traffic and yelling at drivers. They’re now in the area of the county courthouse.

At one point, a protester stood on the hood of an SUV, and soon after, one punched out the vehicle’s back window.

On Thursday, protesters closed down portions of Downtown Sacramento by marching onto Interstate 5 and then to the Golden 1 Center where they blocked entrances.

After the game, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive addressed the small crowd from center court, surrounded by Sacramento’s players and coaches. He expressed sympathy for the family of Stephon Clark, 22, who was shot Sunday in the backyard of his grandparents’ home.

“We are so very sorry for your loss,” Ranadive said. “We at the Kings recognize people’s abilities to protest peacefully and we respect that. We here at the Kings realize that we have a big platform. It’s a privilege but it’s also a responsibility. It’s a responsibility that we take very seriously and we stand here before you, old, young, black, white, brown, and we are all united in our commitment.”

Clark was suspected of breaking into cars in a South Sacramento neighborhood. Police were called and as a helicopter hovered overhead, Clark ran. Officers on the ground cornered him and, believing he had a gun in his hand, fired 20 rounds.

Afterward, police found no weapon, only a cellphone.

“He was a great dad,” he said of Clark, the father of sons ages 1 and 3. “He loved both of them to death.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he was horrified by Clark’s death but won’t second-guess the “split-second decisions” of the officers.

Independent experts said the footage from body cameras and the police helicopter raise more questions than they answer.

The officers appeared to believe they were in danger, they said, and if so the shooting was likely legally justified.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers were responding to reports of a man seen breaking into at least three vehicles and later into a neighbor’s home. The police said deputies in the helicopter saw Clark break a neighbor’s sliding glass door before jumping a fence.