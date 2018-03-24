SACRAMENTO, CA (CBS13) -National civil rights attorney Ben Crump sent out a tweet and video Friday saying he is now representing the family of Stephon Clark.

Clark, 22-years-old, was unarmed when he was shot and killed by Sacramento Police outside his grandparent’s home Sunday, sparking days of protests as people marched the streets of Sacramento demanding justice.

Crump has represented families in high profile cases including Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Tamir Rice.

In the video he writes “All of us who are committed to social justice are demanding full transparency and answers as to how these tragic events unfolded”

Crump announced he’ll be holding a news conference Monday in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Sacramento.

And while Crump hasn’t announced details or a call to action, Sacramento attorney Mark Reichel suspects he may be considering filing a civil law suit on behalf of the family in federal court. And if successful, could be awarded damages for the family.

“And by damages I mean money damages. That is going to compensate the family for the loss of their loved one, what he would have earned in his lifetime”

Reichel says filing in federal court may help level the playing field for the family as state court judges are more likely to know members of the police department and perhaps the officers involved.

“You get to a more sterile environment where these federal judges and so forth, they may not know some of these officers. Where in state court, they may know some of these officers. So what you really get is a more neutral, I’ll say more sanitized environment. And it’s the big time. You’re in federal court. You’re suing for your constitutional rights.”

Reichel says a civil case in federal court is separate from any criminal case against the individual officers themselves. Those decisions he says are in the hands of the district attorney’s office.

The Benjamin Crump news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. in from of the federal courthouse 501 I Street downtown Sacramento.