FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – The FBI has identified the man who drove his minivan loaded with propane tanks into the front gates at Travis Air Force Base.

Officials said Hafiz Kazi, 51 of Sausalito, was the driver. He died before emergency personnel arrived.

“The thought originally was probably more of an accident,” said special agent Sean Ragan with the FBI.

Ragan told a crowd of reporters this was no accident and that Kazi was loaded with fuel.

“Five propane tanks, a gym bag with personal effects, three phones, three plastic one-gallon gas cans, and several lighters,” he said.

Kazi didn’t get far or even onto the base, but why did he do it? That’s what investigators want to know.

“We don’t have any nexus to terrorism at this point. That’s something that we will obviously investigate in the sense of we want to know, as do you, and the public wants to know why did this individual end up at the front gate of Travis Air Base and on fire and now deceased? We don’t have the answers to that,” Ragan said.

Officials said Kazi has been in the US for 25 years, primarily living in the Bay Area.

The suspect’s former landlord in Daly City said he didn’t want to go on camera but that he had to kick out Kazi because he refused to pay rent.

According to court documents Kazi was arrested twice at San Francisco International Airport, both times for selling merchandise without permission.

While investigators continue to piece together a motive behind the attack, they believe it’s an isolated incident.

“We know of no threats to the air base and no threats to the greater Solano community,” he added.

Travis Air Force Base is a main military air cargo and transport terminal on the West Coast, supporting operations across the Pacific.

It’s home to some 7,000 active U.S. Air Force military personnel.