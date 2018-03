By Marc Woodfork

SXSW is certainly something everyone should attend at least once. Unlike other festivals or conventions, there truly is something for everyone. Although, the dynamics of the host city Austin may have changed according to the locals, it’s still full of energy and generally good vibes. For those on the fence, I suggest going. At the very least, you’ll see more than a few bands that you’ll like and more than a few films that are brillaint.