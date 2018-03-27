SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Flanked by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn announced the Department of Justice would oversee the Stephon Clark shooting case, at his request.

“As our city’s police chief who has lived in this community my entire life, I am dedicated to making sure we gather all the facts,” Hahn said.

It was a promise of transparency from the city’s first African-American chief of police.

“The chief of police, the department of police here in Sacramento, invited the Department of Justice to come in. That’s pretty big. And I believe he’s showing trust and respect,” said AG Xavier Becerra.

At a hastily organized news conference, the AG stood with the chief, and Sacramento County’s District Attorney.

“To conduct a full, fair and independent review of this shooting.at the end of the day its to follow the facts and the law,” Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

But civil rights activists are putting pressure on the DA to prosecute the two officers who shot at Stephon Clark 20 times.

The officers—one white and one black—opened fire believing the 22-year-old was pointing a gun at them.

All he had was a cell phone. No weapon was found at the scene.

“We are calling for peace we are calling for calm. We have an opportunity not only to heal ourselves but to show a nation how a city can pull together in tragedy,” said Sacramento Pastor Anthony Sadler.

Faith leaders joined city and state officials, hoping to turn the Clark shooting investigation into a model for change.

“As mayor of the proud city of Sacramento, I recognize that we have difficult days ahead as we grieve and confront the death of Stephon Clark. But these days, weeks, months can also become the moment when our city and country asked and answered the most important question, isn’t there a better way?” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.