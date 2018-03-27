BREAKING:Jurors recommend death penalty for convicted cop killer Luis Bracamontes
Filed Under:Stephon Clark

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The brother of Stephon Clark interrupted a forum for the community to discuss the shooting that has rocked Sacramento for the last week.

Stevonte Clark marched into the Sacramento City Council chambers on Tuesday about 15 minutes into the community forum and promptly took a seat on the dais in front of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The livestream of the City Council meeting that’s expected to run until 11 p.m. can be seen below.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FCBSSacramento%2Fvideos%2F10155240222700671%2F&show_text=0&width=560&#8243; width=”560″ height=”315″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”>

