SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gov. Jerry Brown has a new “First Dog.”
The governor’s office announced Wednesday that 2-month-old Cali Brown has been appointed Deputy First Dog.
Cali was born in Herald back on Jan. 26 in a litter of 13 puppies. She’s a mix of Standard Poodle and Border Collie – a departure from Gov. Brown’s apparent fondness for Corgis.
Cali joins Colusa Brown as the governor’s pets.
“As Deputy First Dog and the newest member of the Brown family, Cali will assist First Dog Colusa Brown in herding staff at the State Capitol and will lend a paw around the family ranch in Colusa County,” according to a profile of Cali posted to the governor’s website.
Sutter Brown, governor’s first First Dog, passed away after a battle with cancer in December 2016.