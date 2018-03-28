Filed Under:jerry brown

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gov. Jerry Brown has a new “First Dog.”

The governor’s office announced Wednesday that 2-month-old Cali Brown has been appointed Deputy First Dog.

Cali was born in Herald back on Jan. 26 in a litter of 13 puppies. She’s a mix of Standard Poodle and Border Collie – a departure from Gov. Brown’s apparent fondness for Corgis.

Cali joins Colusa Brown as the governor’s pets.

“As Deputy First Dog and the newest member of the Brown family, Cali will assist First Dog Colusa Brown in herding staff at the State Capitol and will lend a paw around the family ranch in Colusa County,” according to a profile of Cali posted to the governor’s website.

Sutter Brown, governor’s first First Dog, passed away after a battle with cancer in December 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s