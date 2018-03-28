SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gov. Jerry Brown has a new “First Dog.”

The governor’s office announced Wednesday that 2-month-old Cali Brown has been appointed Deputy First Dog.

Cali was born in Herald back on Jan. 26 in a litter of 13 puppies. She’s a mix of Standard Poodle and Border Collie – a departure from Gov. Brown’s apparent fondness for Corgis.

As #FirstDog, I’m happy to introduce the newest member of our pack and #DeputyFirstDog Cali Brown. She isn’t old enough to tweet yet, but follow me for the latest! https://t.co/wbQPNsKxkK #ProudBigSister 🐶 pic.twitter.com/CiviAsmOdY — Colusa Brown (@ColusaBrown) March 28, 2018

Cali joins Colusa Brown as the governor’s pets.

“As Deputy First Dog and the newest member of the Brown family, Cali will assist First Dog Colusa Brown in herding staff at the State Capitol and will lend a paw around the family ranch in Colusa County,” according to a profile of Cali posted to the governor’s website.

Sutter Brown, governor’s first First Dog, passed away after a battle with cancer in December 2016.