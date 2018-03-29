SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hundreds of mourners, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, gathered to remember Stephon Clark – the Sacramento man shot and killed by police officer a little over a week ago.
Speaking at the service, held at Bayside of South Sacramento Church on Thursday, Sharpton said that – unlike what White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders – Stephon’s shooting at the hands of police was not just a local issue.
“Stephon Clark has woke up the nation,” Sharpton said.
Sharpton first spoke with Stephon’s brother Stevonte embracing him. The two led a rousing chant of “I am,” with the crowd shouting back “Stephon Clark!”
Stevonte also called for a library to be built in his brother’s name.
“We’re going to forgive the mayor,” Stevonte said. “He is going to help us get the library done. He’s going to help us get the resource center done.”
Other speakers also called the shooting of Stephon Clark a “systemic problem.”
“We are not here to pacify, we are here to amplify his voices,” said Omar Suleiman from the Yaqueen Institute. “We will make sure that [Stephon Clark’s] kids grow up knowing there is an entire community that stood behind them.
The Golden 1 Center will be under heightened security Thursday night after Stephon Clark protests prevented many fans from getting into the past couple of Kings home games.
LOVE the little street critter chump wearing his cute little gang banger scarfie…TOO FUNNY!