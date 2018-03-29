SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The family of a man shot to death by Sacramento Police is planning to release the details of an independent autopsy, according to their attorney.

Benjamin Crump announced on Thursday night that the results would be released on Friday morning.

The family of Stephon Clark hired Crump in anticipation of a lawsuit against the city and the police department.

Clark, 22, was shot to death in his family’s backyard while on the run from police in Sacramento. Aerial and bodycam footage from the Sacramento Police Department showed the shooting where two officers said Clark had a gun then fired 20 shots at Clark, hitting him several times.

The police department said the day after the March 18 shooting that Clark had a “toolbar,” but that was walked back as the only item found at the scene was Clark’s cellphone. The shifts in details have eroded trust between police and some in the community, leading to a week of off and on protests in Sacramento, bringing disruption to the downtown streets.

The autopsy was done this week by former San Joaquin County forensic pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, who left the San Joaquin County coroner’s office over concerns of interference by the sheriff in investigations, including the removal of a hand from a corpse.

Omalu is best known as the doctor who found a link between a certain type of brain injury and professional football players.

The Sacramento County coroner has not released details of its autopsy.