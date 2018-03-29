DAVIS (CBS13) — Four women who got their start at UC Davis are getting a lot of attention for their avant-garde look at art as thousands of listeners tune into their locally produced podcast.

The art history graduates Natalie De La Torre and Corrie Hendricks are enjoying their new brush with fame.

“It’s taken off a little bit, so we’re excited about how it’s going,” De La Torre said

“It’s definitely exciting,” Hendricks added.

They’re just two of four former UC Davis masters students behind The Art History Babes podcast.

The Babes tape four shows a month offering their color commentary on topics ranging from bad boys of baroque, to presidential portraits, and dogs playing poker and they don’t shy away from controversy.

“People love gossip, they love drama and they definitely, I mean there are a lot of stories of art theft and murder mysteries and all kinds of things,” Hendricks said.

“We want to educate people about art in a way that makes them excited,” De La Torre said.

Right now they record on a shoestring budget, and their bottles of wine are perhaps the biggest expense.

“We do our own sound editing, our own social media, all the production,” Hendricks said.

“Our passion keeps us in it, and we know we’ll get to that point eventually,” De La Torre added.

But still, the episodes are drawing quite a following.

“We do get a lot of great listener mail, and we do get some criticism, we do have some haters out there, and you just have to forge ahead,” Hendricks said.

It doesn’t end with the podcast. These women have aspirations to take their show on the road to other universities and hoping to perform one day in front of a live audience.

“Knowing that people enjoy what we’re putting out there is great, it’s like nothing else,” De La Torre said.

They hope their shows become an educational resource and to give listeners a slightly different perspective on the world of art.

“We are living increasingly visual culture. We are bombarded by images every day and learning art history is learning how to read images every day,” Hendricks said.

To tune in or to ask your own art history questions, head to https://www.arthistorybabes.com/