Filed Under:River Cats, Sacramento River Cats, West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento River Cats will be offering up a new beer and a new place to drink that beer at Raley Field.

Knee Deep Brewing Company has released a baseball inspired brew called the “Sac Fly-PA.”

A new space near the main gate of Raley Field is also opening for the 2018 season, the Knee Deep Alley.

The team says the new area will be open to the public before home games on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Fans can try out the new space and beer when the Advanced-A San Jose Giants pay a visit for a scrimmage on April 2. Head here for tickets: www.rivercats.com/tickets

