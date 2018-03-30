Filed Under:Mountain Lion, Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A report of a mountain lion in Rocklin turned out to be just a cat.

Police say, last Friday, they got a call about a mountain lion sighting near Rocklin High School during the lunch hour. The sighting prompted a precautionary lockdown at the school.

Officers and animal control couldn’t find any trace of a lion.

Video later revealed that the animal was just a large house cat.

Police say they encourage residents to continue to report sightings so that officers can properly determine any potential risk to the community.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s