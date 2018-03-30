ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A report of a mountain lion in Rocklin turned out to be just a cat.

Police say, last Friday, they got a call about a mountain lion sighting near Rocklin High School during the lunch hour. The sighting prompted a precautionary lockdown at the school.

Officers and animal control couldn’t find any trace of a lion.

Video later revealed that the animal was just a large house cat.

Police say they encourage residents to continue to report sightings so that officers can properly determine any potential risk to the community.