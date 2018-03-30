SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Attorney Benjamin Crump has released an independent autopsy done on Stephon Clark, claiming that the results contradict the police narrative of the shooting.

Dr. Bennet Omalu says the report that Clark was facing officers is inconsistent with the forensic autopsy report.

“During the entire interaction, he had his back to the officers, not his front,” Omalu said.

Speaking at the Friday press conference, Omalu revealed that the autopsy showed Clark was hit a total of eight times. Of those wounds, six entered Clark through his back, Omalu said.

Dr. Omalu says first of eight shots was in the side of #StephonClark's body, and the trajectory of that bullet caused his body to turn so his was back to the officers. Seven more bullets entered his body (back, neck and leg). @CBSSacramento — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) March 30, 2018

Omalu went through a rundown of the wounds, noting that the only gunshot wound to the front of the body entered through Clark’s leg. Omalu says the gunshot wound to the leg happened when Clark was either falling to or on the ground.

Omalu, who is known for his work on CTE in football players (as chronicled in the 2015 film “Concussion”), also said Clark’s death was “not instantaneous” and took about three to ten minutes.

Each bullet could have independently caused a fatal injury, Omalu said.