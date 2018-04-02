PHILLIPS STATION (CBS13/AP) – Storms hitting at the end of California’s rainy season have eased the state’s plunge back into drought.

Water officials trekked to the Sierra Nevada on Monday to measure the late-winter snowpack. Runoff from the snow historically supplies about a third of the state’s water supply.

DWR: The snow at Phillips Station is at 49% of long-term average for water content. There was an increase of 11 inches between Feb. 28 and today — not even close to the March Miracle in 1991 (21-inch increase). pic.twitter.com/d0EaKLpaEK — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) April 2, 2018

Snow survey chief Frank Gehrke says he measured 32.1 inches (812 millimeters) at one spot, called Phillips Station. Statewide, the snowpack stands at 57 percent of average.

That’s nearly double where California stood before a series of storms rolled in last month.

April 1st snow survey results are coming in for California, with the snow pack 59% average as of this morning (data from CADWR). Measurements taken today at Phillips Station in the northern Sierra were 49% of average. @CA_DWR #cawx pic.twitter.com/pIlfTjqN4X — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 2, 2018

A dry start to the winter had sent most of Southern California plunging back into drought. That happened less than a year after Gov. Jerry Brown declared the state’s drought emergency over.

