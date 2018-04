MEADOW VISTA (CBS13) – An 11-year-old boy has been found dead after falling into a canal Sunday evening.

The search began on Sunday at a PG&E canal off Crother Road in Meadow Vista.

A dive team from Placer County and a helicopter were involved in the search. Cal Fire crews also helped with the search.

Later Sunday night, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced that the boy had been found dead.

No other details, including how the boy fell into the canal, have been released at this point.