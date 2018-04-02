  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:nike, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for the suspects who broke into and burglarized the Nike Factory Store last week.

The incident happened at the Vacaville Premium Outlets during early morning hours. Vacaville police say the suspects managed to pry open the front doors of the store to get inside.

Hundreds of dollars of merchandise was stolen, police say.

Two of the suspects who broke into the store. (Credit: Vacaville Police)

Two of the suspects who broke into the store. (Credit: Vacaville Police)

Another suspect caught on surveillance cameras. (Credit: Vacaville Police)

Another suspect caught on surveillance cameras. (Credit: Vacaville Police)

 

A total of three suspects were caught on camera breaking into the store.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Vacaville police at (707) 449-5200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s