WATCH LIVE:California lawmakers propose law to restrict police use of lethal force
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Border Patrol, Donald Trump
President Donald Trump hosts a working lunch with the Baltic heads of state on April 3, 2018, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his promised wall is built.

Trump says during a lunch with Baltic leaders that he’s spoken with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis about the idea.

He says, “We’re going to be doing things militarily until we can have a wall and proper security.”

He’s calling it a “big step.”

Trump begrudgingly signed a spending bill last month that provided far less money for the wall than he wanted.

He’s been complaining that U.S. borders are too porous and its immigration laws are too weak.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s