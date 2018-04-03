SAN BRUNO (CBS13/AP) — The latest on the active shooter incident at YouTube headquarters:

2:40 p.m.

The San Bruno Chief of Police said they believe the suspect in the shooting at YouTube headquarters is dead.

Chief Ed Barberini said officers responded to the scene a little after 12:30 p.m. One victim was found in front of campus, while a person was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Found one victim in front of campus, later found one person with a self inflicted gunshot wound, then two other shooting victims @CBSSF — Andria Borba (@andria_borba) April 3, 2018

Two other shooting victims were later found.

Barberini said they believe the suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect is believed to be female.

Officers are still searching the YouTube campus to make sure it’s clear.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he’s been briefed on the incident.

Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

2:10 p.m.

Northern California’s Stanford Hospital says it has received four to five patients from a shooting at YouTube headquarters.

Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Kim did not have information on their conditions or their wounds.

Police in the city of San Bruno have confirmed an active shooter. City Manager Connie Jackson says multiple 911 calls reported a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

Television images showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building. Officers then patted down people grouped outside.

1:30 p.m.

Police are responding to an incident at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno.

San Bruno police confirm that authorities are responding to an active shooter.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

An employee at YouTube said he heard shots and saw people running.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area of Cherry Avenue and Bay Hill Drive.

Google, which owns the online video website, posted on Twitter that the company is coordinating with authorities. The Google campus is separate from YouTube’s.

Police have not released any information on a suspect or confirmed any number of victims.

More information to come.