ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding the man who robbed a Roseville bank over the weekend.

The Roseville Police Department says the robbery happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo along Galleria Boulevard.

A man, who was wearing a hat and sunglasses, robbed the bank; police say no weapon was seen during the incident. The man took off in a dark-colored van believed to be similar to a Pontiac Montana.

Witnesses say the suspect had a distinctive ear that stuck out more than the left ear.

A surveillance photo of the man has been released.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Roseville police.