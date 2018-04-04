WATCH LIVE:Agents talk about how 100 NorCal homes linked to a Chinese crime syndicate have been seized
Filed Under:roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding the man who robbed a Roseville bank over the weekend.

The Roseville Police Department says the robbery happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo along Galleria Boulevard.

A man, who was wearing a hat and sunglasses, robbed the bank; police say no weapon was seen during the incident. The man took off in a dark-colored van believed to be similar to a Pontiac Montana.

Surveillance photos of the Roseville Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect. (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

Surveillance photos of the Roseville Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect. (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

Witnesses say the suspect had a distinctive ear that stuck out more than the left ear.

A surveillance photo of the man has been released.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Roseville police.

 

