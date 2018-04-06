WATCH LIVE:Atmospheric river moves into Northern California
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMMacGyver
    View All Programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A California agency says private information for about 600,000 people may have been exposed during the burglary of a state building.

The Department of Developmental Services said Friday that the confidential information may have been seen during a Feb. 11 break-in at one of its Sacramento buildings.

Burglars ransacked files, damaged and stole state property and started a fire. Fire sprinklers doused many records.

Officials say they have no evidence that personal and health information was revealed but are notifying clients and the public “out of an abundance of caution.”

The burglars could have seen information for about 582,000 clients. They also could have seen personal information for about 15,000 employees of regional centers, service providers, job-seekers and parents of minors enrolled in departmental programs.

The break-in is under investigation.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s