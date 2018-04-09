SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nu metal fans are in for a treat come October.

System of a Down has announced they will be one of the headliners at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento this year. It’s one of the band’s first US shows since 2015.

System of a Down has not released a new album since the release of “Hypnotize” and “Mesmerize” in 2005.

Other headliners for the show include Sacramento’s own Deftones, along with Alice in Chains, Incubus, Godsmack, Shinedown, 311 and Slash (the guitarist from Guns ‘N Roses).

The festival, which attracts thousands of hard rock fans to the riverfront every year, had Ozzy Osbourne as the headliner last year.

Other artists on the bill for this year’s Aftershock include GWAR, Sevendust, Underoath and Jonathan Davis (from the band Korn).

The festival is scheduled for Oct. 13 and 14 at Discovery Park in Sacramento.