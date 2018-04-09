  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Calaveras County, Mokelumne Hill

MOKELUMNE HILL (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a motorcycle rider was apparently shot and killed Sunday evening.

The incident happened on Highway 26, west of Mokelumne Hill.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call about a motorcycle rider down a little after 5:30 p.m. Officers and medics who responded soon found that the motorcyclist appeared to have been shot.

Medics took the rider to a hospital in San Andreas, but he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released at this point.

Highway 26 between Mokelumne Hill and Paloma Road is closed due to the investigation. Caltrans estimates that the road will reopen around 2 p.m. Monday.

 

