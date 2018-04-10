WATCH LIVE:Leaders address police use of force policy at Sacramento city council meeting
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMElton John: I'm Still Standing - A Grammy Salute
    View All Programs
Filed Under:fake pot, rat poison

CHICAGO (AP) – Fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has killed three people in Illinois and sickened more than 100 others in the last month.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most cases are in Illinois but a few others have occurred in Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri and Maryland. It warns doctors nationwide to look out for patients with severe unexplained bleeding.

Authorities say several patients and samples of fake weed from Illinois have tested positive for a lethal ingredient often used in rat poison.

Fake marijuana contains chemicals that produce a marijuana-like high. They’re sold in some convenience stores as liquids for use in e-cigarettes or in dried plant material that can be smoked. Nicknames include K2, Spice and Kush.

Illinois reported seven more illnesses on Tuesday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s