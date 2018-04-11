AUBURN (CBS13) – Authorities are out to clean up homeless camps in the Auburn area this week.

The Auburn Police Department says a team is out checking the Auburn Ravine Trail, Old Town Auburn and the Auburn Town Center. The team is looking for illegal camps and people who may need help.

So far, police say they’ve made one arrest for public intoxication, plus a citation for having an open container.

The team also asked a group of five people who were along the Auburn Ravine Trail to clean up and move along.

Police say the team is continuing to work to clean up camp sites and get people services they may need.