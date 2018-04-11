SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Strawberries have the highest amount of pesticide residue left on them and top the Environmental Working Group’s list of the dirtiest fruits and vegetables for the third year in a row.

EWG analyzed tests conducted by the US Department of Agriculture. It found nearly 70% of samples had pesticide residue contamination.

The group put together a Dirty Dozen list of the fruits and veggies with the most amount of pesticides. Strawberries came in first, followed by: spinach, nectarines, apples, grapes, peaches, cherries, pears, tomatoes, celery, potatoes and sweet bell peppers.

98% of samples of strawberries, spinach, peaches, nectarines, cherries and apples tested positive for residue from at least one pesticide.

As for the cleanest fruits and vegetables, EWG put together “The Clean Fifteen.” Avocados and sweet corn are ranked the cleanest with less than 1% of samples testing positive for pesticides. Also on the list: pineapples, cabbage, onions, frozen sweet peas, papayas, asparagus, mangoes, eggplant, honeydews, kiwis, cantaloupes, cauliflower and broccoli.

Read the full report here: https://www.ewg.org/foodnews/summary.php