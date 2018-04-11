SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Walmart will renovate 6 stores in this region in 2018.

The retailer announced today it will spend $145 million to renovate 33 stores statewide and open a new Walmart Supercenter in Fresno.

The renovations include adding several technology initiatives Walmart has introduced at other stores: Online Grocery Pickup, Mobile Express Scan & Go and Walmart Pickup Towers. Currently, Walmart offers grocery pickup at 44 California locations. 50 others will get the service in the next year. Mobile Express Scan & Go allows customers to scan items with their phones and immediately pay instead of standing in a checkout line. Pickup Towers give customers the chance to scan a bar code and pickup an online order quickly.

The 6 regional stores being renovated are: 10655 Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova, 1150 Harter Road in Yuba City, 2480 Geer Road in Turlock, 2701 N. Texas Street in Fairfield, 3223 E. Hammer Lane in Stockton and 3661 Truxel Road in Natomas.