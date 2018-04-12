  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A vacant home was damaged in a fire early Thursday morning.

The scene is along the 4500 block of 54th Street. Sacramento Fire says their crews got to the scene a little after 5 a.m. and immediately spotted flames shooting from the home.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but not before the rear exterior of the home suffered significant damage.

The fire also spread to the attic, creating a challenge for firefighters.

Sacramento Fire says the house had been vacant. No injuries have been reported.

