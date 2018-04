SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon at Arden Fair Mall near the Sears store.

Sacramento Fire Department is investigating it as a possible arson.

According to reports, the fire burned along the exterior of the building.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in the shrubs and a tree next to the wall. Flames did not get into the building.

No evacuations were required and Sears stayed open.