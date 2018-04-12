SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California community college students will now be guaranteed admission into a UC undergraduate school as long as they qualify.

The University of California and the California Community Colleges entered into the Enhancing Student Transfer agreement Wednesday. It goes into effect for students beginning community college in the Fall 2019 semester. Under the memorandum of understanding, students who complete one of the UC pathways and have the required GPA are guaranteed a place in one of the nine UC schools.

The MOU also includes partnerships and programs to help community college students meet the standards for UC admission. UC and CCC will also work together to offer more associate degrees. Those degrees would satisfy the requirements for UC majors.

Exisiting transfer admission guarantees will be retained.

UC President Janet Napolitano said the agreement will help students excel. She went on to say “we hope to see the tangible, positive effects of these efforts by fall of next year.” The Chancellor of California Community Colleges said “Community college students who transfer to the UC campuses do as well, or sometimes better academically, as students who start their studies at a UC.”

To read the full MOU: https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/sites/default/files/UC-CCC-MOU.pdf