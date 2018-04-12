  • CBS13On Air

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – New video is showing the impacts of last week’s wet weather in Yosemite.

The popular tourist destination was closed to visitors on Saturday and early Sunday as a result of flood waters.

A video posted by the park reveals just how much water came rushing through the valley as rain fell and melted the alpine snow.

The Merced River rose four feet above flood stage, meadows became lakes and roads became rivers with two to four feet of water.

The storm also impacted the electrical and water systems.

The park reopened Sunday afternoon, but the park staff cautions the water is still high and rivers are moving fast.

