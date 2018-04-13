SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police investigated a bomb threat made against a school district in Sacramento this morning.

The threat was made towards Robla Elementary School District. Sacramento police officers are working closely with district administration to provide precautionary measures, according to a police statement.

School safety is a priority in our community. SPD investigating a bomb threat in the Robla Elementary School District. We are working closely with the school district administration to provide all precautionary measures. All schools in the district are open. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/p9iike98dQ — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 13, 2018

The school district is north of Interstate 80 near Marysville Boulevard and Rio Linda Boulevard.

A threatening email was also sent to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s office, which officials say is likely a hoax.

Mark Twain School District staff also received a threatening email Thursday night. According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI was aware of the email and says it’s likely a hoax from the same group that sent similar emails on Monday.