WASHINGTON (CBS13) – House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy picked up an endorsement from Paul Ryan in his bid to succeed the current House Speaker.

Ryan told NBC he will support the Republican Representative from California.

Kevin McCarthy previously ran for House Speaker against Paul Ryan in 2015. Despite being the presumptive pick, he dropped out of that race after only 10 days. He remained Majority Leader.

The 53-year-old was first elected to the House of Representatives in California’s 22nd District in 2006 with more than 70% of the vote. After redistricting he then represented California’s 23rd District. That district covers Bakersfield and the surrounding area.

He previously served in the California Assembly and was the Assembly Minority Leader from 2004-06.

Current House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday he wasn’t running for re-election. The longtime Wisconsin Congressman was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1999. He was the Republican Party nominee for Vice President in 2012. He was elected House Speaker in 2015.