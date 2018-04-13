WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) – President Donald Trump says the United States has “launched precision strikes” on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.

Trump spoke from the White House Friday night. He says a “combined operation” with France and the United Kingdom is underway.

Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemical weapons in what was a “significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime.”

Loud explosions lit up the skies and heavy smoke could be seen over the Syrian capital as President Trump announced airstrikes.