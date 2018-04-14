  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMHow to Tighten Crepey Skin
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMMade in Hollywood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bay Area, Fernando Maldonado, Martinez, Minister, Morello Baptist Church

MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — A former minister who jumped bail during his trial for sexually assaulting a teen parishioner has been sentenced in Northern California to more than 34 years in prison.

The East Bay Times reports Fernando Maldonado, who was recently captured in Mexico, sat silently during a sentencing hearing Friday in a San Francisco Bay Area courtroom.

He was convicted last year of more than 20 sex abuse counts. Maldonado was first arrested in 2016, just days after the teen victim went to police to report the abuse she said started three years earlier.

Maldonado used to work at Morello Baptist Church in Martinez. He later became a minister for the Grace Bible Church in Pleasant Hill.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s