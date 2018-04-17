PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on a suspect search near Rocklin:
8:30 a.m.
Deputies say the man has been caught.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the man ran during a traffic stop a little after 4:30 a.m.
With the help of K9s and the CHP helicopter, the man was caught a little after 8 a.m.
Deputies are still searching the area for the gun he was reportedly carrying.
7:15 a.m.
A search is on for a suspect who jumped out of a car after a chase near Rocklin on Tuesday morning.
The chase ended near the Ace Hardware Distribution Center on Industrial Avenue, just west of Rocklin.
Placer County sheriff’s deputies are in the area. The suspect may be armed, deputies say.
The distribution center was on a brief lockdown due to the nearby incident.