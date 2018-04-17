PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on a suspect search near Rocklin:

8:30 a.m.

Deputies say the man has been caught.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the man ran during a traffic stop a little after 4:30 a.m.

With the help of K9s and the CHP helicopter, the man was caught a little after 8 a.m.

Deputies are still searching the area for the gun he was reportedly carrying.

7:15 a.m.

A search is on for a suspect who jumped out of a car after a chase near Rocklin on Tuesday morning.

The chase ended near the Ace Hardware Distribution Center on Industrial Avenue, just west of Rocklin.

Placer County Sheriff looking for a male with a possible gun who jumped out of a car following a vehicle pursuit, Ace Hardware Distribution Center was on a brief lookdown on Industrial Ave. pic.twitter.com/T5g03kw24v — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) April 17, 2018

Placer County sheriff’s deputies are in the area. The suspect may be armed, deputies say.

The distribution center was on a brief lockdown due to the nearby incident.