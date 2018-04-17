ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Two local Sears stores will be closing in the coming months as the company continues its retreat.

Sears Holdings confirms that the stores in Citrus Heights and Roseville are slated to be closed.

The stores, located at the Sunrise Mall and the Westfield Galleria, will be closed by mid-July. Liquidation sales will begin on April 27, the company says.

ALSO READ: Cracker Barrel Set To Hire More Than 200 People For New Sacramento Location

According to Sears Holdings, the two stores are closing as part of an agreement between the company and Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that bought 265 Sears and Kmart stores back in 2015.

In total, nine Sears stores owned by Seritage – including the Citrus Heights and Roseville locations – are being shuttered in this round of closures.