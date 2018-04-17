STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police have arrested three people in the violent Easter Sunday robbery of a street vendor.

Antonio Eppinger, 20, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Friday after a search warrant was served at a home on West Swain Road. On Monday, Jazeel Robinson, 18, was arrested during a traffic stop after he was spotted at a home on Goya Drive.

The three are accused of violently attacking “Don Ramon” Lopez on Easter Sunday on Townhome Drive. Lopez was selling corn when he was hit from behind. Lopez was armed with a machete, and as he attempted to defend himself, one of the suspects pulled out a rifle and shot him.

Doctors say Don Ramon will be bedridden for at least four months. The community is coming together to raise money for him and his family.

The suspects were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery among other charges.