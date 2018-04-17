SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A bill inspired by last year’s Northern California wildfires is under fire itself.

The Wildfire Safety Bill aims to reduce wildfire risk due to downed power lines. But it’s sparking fierce opposition from consumer advocates, worried that we’ll soon pay more on our electric bills.

“It’s automatic rate pre-approval of rate increases,” said Consumer Advocate Mark Toney of TURN, The Utility Reform Network.

The bill requires California utility giants to submit emergency preparedness plans.

Advocates say the process will make it easier for regulators to approve rate hikes, for any work related to safety.

“This bill gives PG&E a blank check. For anything they call or label safety,” said Toney.

But the measure’s author, Santa Rosa Sen. Bill Dodd, who represents fire victims, says the bill is simply intended to hold utility companies accountable for wildfire risks.

“To make sure they’re actually spending this ratepayers money on hardening the grid,” said Dodd.

“Hardening the grid” means making the electrical system less vulnerable to fierce winds.

“The utilities have to invest in their system of grids. Right now we have wood poles and those poles are up there in some cases for forty fifty years it’s absolutely ridiculous,” he said.

Pacific Gas and Electric’s power lines are blamed in several lawsuits for starting the October wildfires.

“We’re looking at a number of things we can do to prevent wildfires and strengthen communities for the future,” said PG&E spokeswoman Lyndsey Paulo says the company hasn’t taken a position on the bill.

But consumer advocates maintain they’re the ones pushing it.

“What PG&E wants to do is make consumers pay for utility mistakes,” said Toney.