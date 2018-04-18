  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stockton, Stockton Kings

STOCKTON (CBS13) – After a vote by the Stockton city council Tuesday night, the Sacramento Kings G League team is officially heading to Stockton and they’ve even decided on a new name to celebrate the move.

It all started last week when the Kings announced plans to relocate their minor league team from Reno to Stockton. The city council officially approved the move at a meeting yesterday and officials confirmed the g-league team will now be called the Stockton Kings.

The Stockton Kings could begin playing home games at the Stockton Arena starting next season, pending approval from the NBA.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s