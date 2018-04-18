STOCKTON (CBS13) – After a vote by the Stockton city council Tuesday night, the Sacramento Kings G League team is officially heading to Stockton and they’ve even decided on a new name to celebrate the move.

It all started last week when the Kings announced plans to relocate their minor league team from Reno to Stockton. The city council officially approved the move at a meeting yesterday and officials confirmed the g-league team will now be called the Stockton Kings.

The Stockton Kings could begin playing home games at the Stockton Arena starting next season, pending approval from the NBA.