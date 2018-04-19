  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cameron Park, Crash, DUI, Truck

CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – A homeowner jolted awake Thursday after a truck slammed into his home.

He awoke to a loud crash and thought it was someone breaking into his house, but went outside to find a truck had driven into the corner of his home.

After the white Dodge pickup left the road, it had crossed the man’s driveway, drove over some landscaping, went down a hill, over rocks and slammed into the house.

The homeowner says when he went outside, the driver, who appeared to be drunk, was trying to back out but couldn’t because of rocks behind the truck.

The homeowner was able to keep the driver in the truck until the CHP and deputies could arrive.

A tow truck was finally able to remove the truck from the yard.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s