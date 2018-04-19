CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – A homeowner jolted awake Thursday after a truck slammed into his home.

He awoke to a loud crash and thought it was someone breaking into his house, but went outside to find a truck had driven into the corner of his home.

After the white Dodge pickup left the road, it had crossed the man’s driveway, drove over some landscaping, went down a hill, over rocks and slammed into the house.

The homeowner says when he went outside, the driver, who appeared to be drunk, was trying to back out but couldn’t because of rocks behind the truck.

The homeowner was able to keep the driver in the truck until the CHP and deputies could arrive.

A tow truck was finally able to remove the truck from the yard.

The identity of the driver has not been released.