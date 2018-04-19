  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:MLS, MLS Expansion, Sacramento Republic

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The CEO of Sac Soccer & Entertainment Holdings says the team is talking with three to five groups as Sacramento works to bring a Major League Soccer team to the city.

Kevin Nagle told CBS13 on Wednesday: “We have three to five groups we’re working on at various stages. We try to keep these things quiet, that’s the reason why you haven’t heard a lot. But, the reality is, I feel very good.”

On Tuesday the MLS owners discussed league expansion, particularly Cincinnati’s bid and stadium construction. Sacramento, Cincinnati and Detroit are all in the running for the final expansion spot. Nashville was previously awarded a team. At the time, MLS Commissioner Don Garber said Sacramento “has some things to finalize with their ownership group.”

Mayor Darrell Steinberg did acknowledge Sacramento’s deal needs more capital; however, he ruled out using public financing.

The MLS owners have not said when they will vote on the expansion.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s