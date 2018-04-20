  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:grass valley, Lincoln

LINCOLN (CBS13) – A 41-year-old Grass Valley man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation, authorities say.

The Lincoln Police Department says Robert Eugene Cole was arrested Thursday night on charges of sexual acts with a child under 10. Police say the alleged incidents happened in Lincoln.

Robert Eugene Cole's booking photo. (Credit: Lincoln Police Department)

Cole has been booked at Placer County Jail in Auburn and is being held on $3,000,000 bail.

Detectives say they are looking into whether there are any other victims. Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Lincoln police at (916) 645-4040.

