SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — When you think about favorite burger chains, do you see palm trees and a yellow arrow? If so, you’re one of the many loyal In-N-Out Burger fans.

For the second year in a row, the burger chain took the number one spot, according to an annual study by Market Force. The research firm surveyed 11,487 U.S. consumers in an online poll.

In-N-Out scored 76 percent in customer loyalty, the OC Register reported, noting that Wisconsin chain “Culver’s” took second place with 66 percent.

If you’re interested in the number two pick, you’ll have to schedule a road trip to Arizona. The nearest Culver’s is in Lake Havasu.

