WINSTON-SALEM, NC (CBS13) – Krispy Kreme will sell a special Lemon Glaze Doughnut and we have ourselves to thank!

Krispy Kreme held a #VoteForGlaze campaign for a week in January and asked people to decide which flavor it would sell. Nearly two million people voted and lemon won. It beat out blueberry, caramel and maple. Lemon got 36% of the vote. Caramel came in 2nd (26%), blueberry 3rd (20%) and maple came in last (18%).

The culinary innovation team then spent months perfecting the new lemon glaze, saying it “balances the freshness of real lemon, the brightness of citrus and the sweetness of Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnut.”

The special doughnuts will go on sale for one week only- Monday, April 23-Sunday, April 29 at its shops in the United States and Canada.