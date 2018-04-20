GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A Placer County man is in jail facing child molestation charges and police want to know if there are other potential victims.

After interviewing a victim and witnesses, police acted quickly to arrest 41-year-old Robert Cole Thursday night at his Grass Valley home.

“It’s a very serious disgusting charge,” said Lincoln Police Chief Doug Lee.

Cole is charged with two counts of molestation involving a child under the age of 10 years old. Police say the alleged crimes took place sometime over the past six months when he lived at a residence in Lincoln.

Police say Cole also served as a volleyball coach for an area club team.

“That added to our concerns, to make sure he was not around juveniles without supervision,” Lee said.

And police are asking other potential victims to come forward.

“We don’t have specific information to suggest that there are other victims, but that is often the case these types of crimes. We want to make sure that anybody who might be a victim or might have information about other victims to certainly contact us immediately” Lee said.

Neighbors say there were around a dozen people on and off at the Lincoln home.

“I don’t pass any judgment on Robert. I try not to pass judgment on anybody said neighbor Wayne Brown.

But he was not surprised by the allegations against Cole given the family’s history.

“Not particularly shocked, we had heard rumors about the brother”

Cole’s twin brother, Jason Cole was arrested on child molestation charges around this same time last year. Jason Cole is a former volleyball coach at Roseville High.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” said an acquaintance who is familiar with both brothers. “It just makes me sick, the whole thing,” he said

“It’s sickening to know that this happens still today it makes me feel bad for the people that are affected by it.”

Jason Cole has maintained his innocence, clamping he was set up at the time. His case is still pending. Robert Cole’s bail is set at $3 million. He’s scheduled to appear in court April 23.